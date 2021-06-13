Evacuations lifted in Amador County after Goose Fire briefly threatens homes near Ione

Smoke from the Goose Fire in Amador County is seen on Sunday, June 12, 2021. The wildfire was burning at a moderate rate of spread and briefly prompted evacuations along Goose Hill Ranch Road, as well as the Lake Amador campgrounds. An hour later, firefighters rescinded evacuations and road closures. Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado unit

A small wildfire that ignited Sunday in Amador County briefly prompted evacuations of several homes near Lake Amador and Ione, according to Cal Fire officials.

The Goose Fire charred at least 60 acres and was burning at a moderate rate of spread before firefighters were able to halt forward progress, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s Amador-El Dorado unit said in a social media post around 6 p.m.

The fire started around 3 p.m. and burned in the area of Red Valley and Goose Hills Ranch roads about 3 miles south of Ione, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Crews said the fire was “burning at a moderate rate of spread in the grass and brush” but was 30% contained. “Full air and ground resources are on scene. Please stay away from the area,” Cal Fire said around 5 p.m. after the blaze started.

An hour later, the all-clear was given for evacuations and road closures in the area were lifted, Cal Fire said. The Sheriff’s Office said six homes were threatened, but none were damaged.

The burn area was just south of Lake Amador, and “residents and guests” in the campground were notified of the blaze, deputies said. The blaze was roughly 2½ miles northeast of Harrah’s Northern California casino, 22 miles east of Galt and 35 miles southeast of Sacramento.

“Fire crews will remain throughout the night strengthening containment lines and mopping up hotspots,” Cal Fire officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.