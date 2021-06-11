California

Search on for missing Catalina ferry passenger

The Associated Press

LONG BEACH, Calif.

Authorities searched Thursday evening for a passenger who reportedly fell overboard from a Santa Catalina Island ferry.

A man was reported to have fallen off the Jet Cat Express at around 6 p.m. several miles offshore of Long Beach as the high-speed catamaran headed to Catalina, authorities said.

The boat is operated by Catalina Express. The company's president, Greg Bombard, told reporters that deckhands saw the man go overboard from the stern of the vessel.

“When they saw him hit the water, they threw a life ring over,” he said.

The boat returned to Long Beach after about two hours and passengers were transferred to another boat to continue the trip to the island, although some passengers said they were too upset to continue the trip, KTLA-TV reported.

Los Angeles County and U.S. Coast Guard boats were searching the area with the help of a helicopter, authorities said.

