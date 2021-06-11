Watch live: Gavin Newsom draws second round of California vaccine lottery winners

Governor Gavin Newsom, Senator Richard Pan and UC Davis Assistant Nurse Manager Claudio Alvarado hold a mock-up check for the first 15 Californians to be awarded $50,000 for getting vaccinated against COVID-19, at the California Lottery Headquarters on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Sacramento. The drawing is part of California’s new $116.5 million Vax for the Win program, designed to motivate Californians to get vaccinated leading up to the state’s reopening on June 15th. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will select 15 new vaccine lottery winners at a Friday morning press conference in San Diego.

The event is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. Once it begins, you can watch the livestreamed video here:

The winners picked Friday will each receive $50,000. He will be joined by one of the winners picked in last week’s drawing.

Officials were able to reach 13 of the 15 winners selected in last week’s drawing, California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said. They made several attempts to reach the other two winners Gallegos said, and told them in “very explicit” terms of a Thursday deadline to respond or forfeit their $50,000 prize, but were unable to reach them.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Officials picked two alternate winners from Monterey and Sacramento counties Thursday and began contacting them by email, text and phone calls. They’ve reached the Monterey winner and were still trying to reach the Sacramento winner Friday morning, Gallegos said

Next Tuesday, the state will select its 10 grand prize winners, who will each receive $1.5 million.