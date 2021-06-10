Southwest offers new nonstop flights from Sacramento airport to two vacation destinations

Golfers and beach-goers take note: There’s a new option for your post-pandemic paradise.

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it will launch nonstop flights out of Sacramento International Airport to both Kona, Hawaii, and Palm Springs. The Kona addition will be Southwest’s third daily flight to Hawaii — the airline already flies to Honolulu and Maui.

Flights between Sacramento and Kona begin Dec. 18. Round-trip fares for the end of December were about $500, according to Southwests’ website on Thursday afternoon.

With one-way fares starting at $67, the twice-daily flights between Sacramento and Palm Springs begin Oct. 7.

There are now 41 cities with direct flights to and from Sacramento, Mark Haneke, a Sacramento airport spokesman said in a written statement.

“These two popular destinations offer Sacramento passengers with even greater choice in upcoming winter vacation planning,” he said.