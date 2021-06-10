This waterfront Lake Tahoe home sold for $22 million, highest Incline Village price

A waterfront Lake Tahoe home with more than 100 feet of sandy beach, a private pier and a boat hoist has sold for $22 million, setting a record for the highest-priced residential sale this year in Incline Village, according to Compass real estate firm.

A Compass representative said the rare contiguous beach and private pier that came with the Nevada property helped propel it to a record price in a frenzied real estate market. It’s one of just 15 properties with a private pier along that stretch of beach.

The estate at 949 Lakeshore Boulevard was listed for $26 million, according to public records. The deal closed in 65 days, according to realtor.com.

The buyer was a Bay Area couple who bought the residence for personal use, the representative said.

“This thoughtfully designed home offers panoramic lake and mountain views from sunrise to sunset,” according to the official listing.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Home prices in north Lake Tahoe have nearly tripled in the past year, according to Compass. The median price of a home in Incline Village/Crystal Bay jumped from $875,000 in April 2020 to $2.53 million in April 2021.

The four-bedroom, seven-bath home spans 5,163 square feet with open beam ceilings and a massive rock fireplace. The master wing has two baths. From the living room, dining room and chef’s kitchen, guests can take in splendid views of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra mountains and look down to the property’s own private beach.

The backyard features an expansive, stone, lakefront patio that sits above the lawn for entertaining large groups and for beach parties.

The home, build in 1974, is located just a few blocks from the Hyatt hotel and Ski Beach, and is a short drive to Diamond Peak ski resort.

There is an oversized three-car garage and dog and large laundry room on the main level.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

Renee S. Vento of Compass represented the seller, and Lexi Cerretti of Compass represented the buyer.