Man suspected of impersonating officer, making traffic stop

Authorities have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of impersonating a police officer and making a traffic stop in inland Southern California.

Ryan Lee Meeker used his Ford F-150 pickup illegally outfitted with lights and a siren to pull over a vehicle Monday in the French Valley area of Riverside County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The motorist he pulled over realized Meeker wasn't an officer and left the scene. The motorist had a dash camera that recorded the incident and the footage was turned over to the highway patrol, the Press-Enterprise reported.

Investigators identified Meeker, who had his child in the truck during the traffic stop. He was arrested Wednesday and could face charges including impersonating an officer and child endangerment, the highway patrol said.

It wasn't known Thursday if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Officers seized two handguns, four badges marked “security” and a gun belt from the truck, the highway patrol said.