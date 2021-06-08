Fast-moving grass fire burns homes, prompts evacuations at Beale AFB in Yuba County

This is a developing story. Check back to sacbee.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

A fast-moving fire scorched more than 400 acres of grass and shrubs, destroyed at least one home and was threatening more Tuesday afternoon in a subdivision northeast of Wheatland, near Beale Air Force Base.

The Intanko Fire, north of Camp Far West Lake and Wheatland, was burning near populated areas of Intanko Lane, Kapaka Lane/Hokan Lane, Wichita Way in Wheatland. Officials said winds were pushing the fire, which started around 2 p.m., northeast toward Beale Air Force Base and the Spencerville Wildlife Area.

Around 4 p.m., evacuations expanded north along Waldo Road to the junction with Chuck Yeager Road.

Evacuation warnings are in effect for zones YUB-E018 and YUB-E060, with an additional advisory for zones YUB-E023, YUB-E061 and YUB-E045. Deputies in the neighborhoods east of Beale and around Waldo Junction were going door to door to notify residents, authorities said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Wheatland Community Center, 101 C St. Large animals and livestock can be taken to the Yuba County Posse arena, 5396 Marysville Road in Browns Valley. The Sheriff’s Office said staff would be on staff to assist residents.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Beale Air Force Base officials ordered that all on-base residents east of East Garryanna Drive “must immediately evacuate to the base gym. There is a wildland fire heading directly toward that area.” Officials also closed the Vassar Lake gate to the base.

By about 3:15 p.m., the fire had burned more than 300 acres and destroyed at least one structure, Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer spokeswoman Mary Eldridge said. Multiple more were threatened, and crews were using bulldozers to build containment lines.

Aerial video from KCRA showed at least one large home fully engulfed in flames, with smoke pouring into a subdivision with hundreds of homes. Firefighters were working to stop the fire from getting past a fence line and into the more densely populated area.

With highs in the low-to-mid 70s Tuesday, temperatures in the area are much cooler than in recent days. But gusty south winds fueled the fire through a mixture of dried grass and chaparral.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

The Beale Air Force Base Fire Department previously said it had been planning a series of prescribed burns that would last through this week. Eldridge said it did not appear to have been involved in starting Tuesday’s fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.



CAL FIRE Firefighters on scene of a vegetation fire with at least one structure destroyed and multiple structures threatened at Intanko Lane in Wheatland in Yuba County. Multiple resources on scene including CAL-FIRE and resources over the fire. ￼ pic.twitter.com/iycKCsrUqR — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 8, 2021

Goes satellite image on left indicates the hot spot near Beale AFB. Radar image on right is picking up on the smoke plume. Can you tell which way the smoke is blowing and thus the direction the wildfire is spreading? #CAwx pic.twitter.com/lw3SXmNui1 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 8, 2021