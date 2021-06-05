California

4 people, including 2 children, killed in crash north of LA

The Associated Press

LANCASTER, Calif.

Four people, including two children, were killed Friday in a crash involving a car and a big rig in northern Los Angeles County, authorities said.

A fifth person was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash in Lancaster, ABC 7 reported.

One woman died at the scene and another woman and the two children were declared dead at a hospital, the fire department said.

TV news footage from the scene showed a jackknifed big rig and a black sedan with severe damage.

No other details were immediately available.

