Watch: Gavin Newsom selects winners of $50,000 COVID vaccine prizes

Gov. Gavin Newsom selected the first 15 people to win $50,000 as part of California’s “Vax to Win” program on Friday morning. Watch it here:

To be eligible, winners must have received at least one dose of the vaccine while permanently living in the state.

Newsom drew the winners at 10 a.m. He plans to choose another 15 winners on June 11, as well.

On June 15, the same day the state lifts its COVID-19 regulations, California will choose 10 vaccinated people to win $1.5 million each.

Newsom does not plan to release the names of the winners at the event today. They are expected to be notified by the Department of Public Health, and they can choose whether to allow their names to be disclosed to the public.