Yosemite campground opening early and more reservations will be sold. Here’s how to get one

Park ranger Salli Lundgren talks about history and geological features during a junior ranger walk on top of Pothole Dome in Yosemite’s Tuolumne Meadows on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. cgeorge@fresnobee.com

Additional reservations for popular Tuolumne Meadows Campground in Yosemite National Park will go on sale at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 15 via recreation.gov, Yosemite officials announced Wednesday.

Tuolumne Meadows Campground will open June 21. Officials previously said it would open July 15.

Reservations being released Tuesday for that campground are for arrivals starting opening day through July 14. Tuolumne Meadows Campground reservations for July 15 through Sept. 19 were released earlier this spring. They were sold out within minutes of being released for many dates.

Yosemite officials said that campground will have 137 campsites open in 2021.

Reservations are required for the Tuolumne Meadows Campground located in the High Sierra along Tioga Road, in addition to other Yosemite campgrounds.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The park doesn’t have any first-come, first-served campgrounds, or any group sites, open this year. Camp 4 in Yosemite Valley has an online lottery for campsites that must be entered the day before an arrival.

Wawona Campground is only open this year for those with on-board waste systems because restrooms and water are not available there this year due to ongoing construction, officials said.

Day-use reservations have been required for most to enter Yosemite since May 21. The $2 ticketed entries must be purchased on recreation.gov and are required in addition to normal park entrance fees. They’re still required for those with annual or lifetime passes.

A day-use reservation isn’t needed to enter the park for those with an overnight reservation in Yosemite; a bus ticket in; wilderness, Half Dome, or climbing permit; or for those who just want to recreate in Hetch Hetchy or drive through Yosemite to a destination on the other side. The day-use reservation system will be in effect until at least Sept. 30.