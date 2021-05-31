See villa-style Venice CA home of ‘Criminal Minds’ composers listed for $4.85 million

A gorgeous Mediterranean-style home on a canal in Venice, California — owned by the award-winning composers known for their work on “Criminal Minds” — has hit the market for $4.85 million, according to The Agency real estate firm.

Known as The Fantini Brothers, Marc and Steffan Fantini own the duplex at 230 Linnie Canal, which was designed by Tomaro Architecture, a representative for The Agency told the Bee in an email. Each home has three-bedrooms and four baths. The villa-style home is just minutes from the beach and offers an expansive floor plan of 3,841 square feet with incredible waterfront views.

“A once in a lifetime opportunity to live along the canals, these dual residences offer refined beauty and an indoor-outdoor lifestyle that is sure to enchant,” according to the listing.

The home’s facade presents elegant Mediterranean-style features with curved windows, a cobblestone driveway, a warm stucco and stone exterior and a slate roof. Ten electric gas lanterns surround the home.

Inside each residence, a fine warmth and texture comes from the design that uses stone, travertine tile, Venetian plaster, onyx, smooth stucco and wood elements. The great room includes a living area and a chef’s kitchen with wood cabinetry. The dining area comes with a wet bar with lighting, wine cooler and cellar,a fireplace, and expansive glass doors highlighting the yard and canal. A spiral staircase features intricate wrought-iron details and each residence has a dark wood elevator.

The primary suite in each home is lit by a gorgeous chandelier and features a fireplace set against stone. Through double doors, the bedroom opens into a walk-in closet and large ensuite bathroom with a flatscreen, soaking tub, double vanity and glass-enclosed shower.

The rooftop deck of the home boasts panoramic views, a kitchen, wet bar, sound system and raised garden beds. The property includes a private gated boat dock.

Emil Hartoonian and Michael Bloom of The Agency are the listing agents.