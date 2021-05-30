California

California officers shoot man who opened fire on them

The Associated Press

PLACENTIA, Calif.

Police officers investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle fatally shot a man who opened fire on them outside a Southern California shopping center, authorities said.

No officers were hurt in the exchange of gunfire that shattered a police car's windshield around 1 a.m. Saturday in Placentia, the Orange County Register reported.

The officers approached the suspect's car parked behind a closed, vacant business when the man began shooting at them, said Placentia police Lt. Chris Anderson.

At least one officer returned fire and hit the suspect, who later died at a hospital, Anderson said.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was the only person inside the vehicle, Anderson said.

The officers’ body-worn cameras were activated at the time of the shooting and the video was sent to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for investigation, the newspaper reported.

Placentia police are also conducting an internal investigation.

