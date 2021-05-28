Man charged in BB attack on Southern California vehicle

A 34-year-old Southern California man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and other crimes in connection with a BB gun attack that shattered a window of a Tesla with three occupants, authorities said Friday.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said Jesse Leal Rodriguez was also charged with three counts of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury.

The charges deal only with a single attack Tuesday in the city of Norco and not the many other similar attacks with BBs or pellets that have shattered windows on dozens of vehicles on Southern California freeways in recent weeks.

The District Attorney's Office said all the incidents remain under investigation and it “anticipates more charges could be filed in the future.”

Rodriguez is scheduled for a video arraignment on June 1. It was not immediately known if the Anaheim man has an attorney.