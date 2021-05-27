Crews are battling Live Oak Fire in Mariposa County. Multiple advisories in effect

PG&E

Fire crews are battling a wildfire in Mariposa County on Thursday.

Cal Fire spokesperson Jamie Williams said the Live Oak Fire started at around 2:36 p.m. in the Yaqui Gulch area. Williams said the fire has burned around 150 acres with no containment.

According to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, Yaqui Gulch Road from Highway 140 to Guadalupe Creek Road is closed due to the blaze.

No evacuations orders have been placed, but sheriff’s officials have issued an advisory for the following areas: Yaqui Gulch Road from Live Oak to Highway 140, all of Live Oak Road and Highway 140 from Yaqui to Bumguardner Mountain Road.

No structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported.