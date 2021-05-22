California

San Francisco mountain lion captured and returned to wild

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO

A mountain lion captured in a San Francisco neighborhood has been released into the wild.

The young male cougar was tranquilized and taken to the Oakland Zoo early Thursday, state Fish and Wildlife spokesman Ken Paglia told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Veterinarians checked the cat and it was released into a rural area of Santa Clara County.

The mountain lion was first spotted Tuesday in the Bernal Heights and Portola area.

Male mountain lions establish large territories. An adult’s home range may exceed 100 square miles (259.00 square kilometers).

