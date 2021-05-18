Sheriff: Fresno man’s closet stacked to ceiling with child pornography videos

Local detectives on Tuesday arrested a Fresno man allegedly with one of the largest collections of child pornography that they’ve ever come across.

Michael Martin, 55, was booked into Fresno County Jail on felony charges of possession of child pornography after detectives searched his home and found a closet full of child porn that was stacked to the ceiling, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Executing a search warrant in the 2600 block of E. Andrews Avenue in central Fresno, detectives with the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force found more than a thousand DVDs containing videos of children being raped.

Among the items found was a DVD case labeled “Sex Slaves of Sodom.”

In addition, detectives seized electronic devices and books containing explicit photos and video, deputies said.

Deputies described Martin’s alleged collection of child pornography as one of the largest that detectives have ever seen in an investigation.

Martin’s bail was set at $40,000. He was later released from custody after posting bond.

Detectives have not developed any information of Martin having physical contact with children, according to the sheriff’s office.

Those with additional information about Martin are asked to contact Lt. Brandon Pursell at (559) 600-8029, Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org or submit a cyber tip at http://www.missingkids.com/home

ICAC is comprised of 64 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies spread throughout nine counties in the Central Valley. It is dedicated to protecting children online and investigating crimes committed against children, which are facilitated by the Internet and computer usage.