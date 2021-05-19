See majestic serval give tour of renovated, modern S.F. home for sale: $7.9 million

A luxury San Francisco residence with views of the city, called The Bauhaus, is almost as beautiful as the majestic serval giving a tour of the home.

If the five-bedroom, six-bath, 4,400 square-foot European-style estate sells — it just hit the market for $7.9 million — then the serval, a wild cat native to Africa, comes out a winner in the deal, too.

That’s because the listing agent, Erin Thompson with the Compass real estate firm, is collaborating with The Lyon Ranch, which rescues exotic animals that have been abused and neglected and rehabilitates them for educational and animal-assisted therapy programs. She’s donating a percentage of her commission on the sale of The Bauhaus to The Lyon Ranch in Sonoma. She did not disclose the percentage.

The serval, named Nandi, makes a star appearance in the property video (see above) featuring the architecture of The Bauhaus.

The four-level residence offers modern design, views of the city, its hills and Sutro Tower, and features a separate one-bedroom, one-bath guest apartment. The house made a 180-degree flip in style, according to Compass, when it was completely renovated into a modern showcase by Bill Egan Architecture and Nuport Construction. The home, at 3790 21st St., was originally built in 1929.

“It’s been an incredible experience watching the renovations come to life and has been one of my favorite properties to market,” Thompson said in an email reply. “The most discerning buyer will love the uniqueness, function and European vibe of this beautiful modern masterpiece perched atop Dolores Heights. This is truly an entertainer’s dream home.”

The design shines with uniquely sourced material, custom finishes and abstract shapes mixed with clean lines, along with industrial metal details that seem to take on an extra touch of beauty with Nandi prowling inside..

“Expressing the Bauhaus Architectural Movement, the 4,400-square-foot showplace embraces holistic design, abstract shapes mixed with clean lines, and industrial materials,” according to the listing. “The home’s European elements and streamlined aesthetics capture unforgettable modernity. Custom recessed lighting, recessed curtain tracks, and shadow-line details add to the minimalist design, while wide-plank Dinesen Douglass flooring and water-jet metal details add warmth and intrigue.”

The top-floor penthouse opens into seamless indoor-outdoor living with a wraparound terrace, full views, an outdoor kitchen, wet bar and an additional bedroom suite.

The property is considered a single-famly home with a legal guest apartment.

