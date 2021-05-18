Modesto girl, 16, among those killed in Oakland party bus shooting, family says

A 16-year-old Modesto girl was one of two people killed when someone opened fire on a party bus in Oakland early Tuesday morning. Multiple other people were injured, authorities said.

The family of Zoey Hughes confirmed that she was on board the bus that was shot at dozens of times just after midnight.

The shooting started on eastbound Interstate 580 at the Seminary Avenue off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. The gunman or gunmen then followed the bus as it exited the Interstate and began firing again near Foothill Boulevard at 68th Avenue, about a mile away.

Zoey and another girl died and multiple others were hospitalized with varying degree of injuries. The other victim was identified by her family as 19-year-old Alayshia Thurston, of Stockton, KTVU reported.

The California Highway Patrol said in a press release that the shooting does not appear to be random and that detectives have limited suspect information.

Zoey’s mother, Christina Hughes, said her daughter was celebrating a friend’s 21st birthday in San Francisco over the weekend and that they were taking the party bus back to the friend’s house in Oakland when the shooting occurred.

Around 4 a.m. Hughes said she got a call from Zoey’s best friend’s stepfather, who said Zoey had been shot and was in critical condition. The friend also was shot, Hughes said.

“I just fell to my knees; I couldn’t feel my legs, I couldn’t feel my feet,” Hughes said. When she arrived at the hospital, she was told Zoey had died.

“I don’t want people to forget, the most important thing about Zoey is that she loved her baby brother — that was her Fatty,” Hughes said through sobs. “She had a heart of gold — she could be mean and hard-headed — but her brother was her life. I don’t want anyone to forget that.”

She said Zoey would bribe her 3-year-old brother Donovan with the promise of candy in exchange for hugs and kisses.

Zoey’s cousin, Destinee Elgen said, “She was always the funniest person in the room. She was so beautiful and so smart and we all love her so much.”

During family holidays Elgen said Zoey would blast music and make everyone dance with her.

“None of us were good at dancing but her,” Elgen said. “It was so fun because we all looked like dorks but she always looked good. She was just one of those people who could feel the music and could dance. She never cared what other people thought of her so if she looked ridiculous she didn’t care ... she just always wanted to make people laugh.”

Zoey attended several high schools, the last being Gregori High School, but most recently was on independent study. She was born and raised in Modesto.

The CHP asks anyone with information to call the investigative tip line at 707-917-4491.