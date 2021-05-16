Fresno man arrested on assault charge in the wake of spraying of Palestine protesters

Fresno Police made an arrest in connection with the apparent pepper spraying of protesters out supporting Palestine on Saturday night in northeast Fresno. A protester provided The Bee with this image of the man he says used the pepper spray. Courtesy photo

A Fresno man was arrested Sunday on an assault charge involving use of a chemical, the morning after several protesters apparently were pepper-sprayed while rallying in support of Palestine.

Brian Lee Turner, 62, was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of assault with a caustic chemical or flammable substance, according to Fresno County Jail Inmate logs.

Fresno Police officials said Turner is believed to be the man caught on video spraying something through a rolled-down car window toward protesters in another vehicle Saturday night near River Park. Spokesman Lt. Rob Beckwith said the department would have more to say Monday.

About 200 protesters had gathered Saturday night to voice concerns amid the continuing conflict in the Middle East between Israelis and Palestinians, which in recent days has erupted into a state of near-war.

Similar demonstrations have taken place in other U.S. cities.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In addition to the spraying incident at the Fresno rally, a small fight broke out between two protesters but was broken up quickly.

Police said that it appeared the confrontation between the occupants in the cars included claims that a flag held by one of the protesters had hit a vehicle.

One of the men who was hit with what he believed to be pepper spray told The Fresno Bee that the suspect had rolled down the window and began yelling, “‘F all of Palestine” and, “We don’t support Palestine,” before he began spraying something out of a small canister.

Ahmad Qutami, 20, one of the demonstrators, captured photos of the man and the car. Images on social media showed an older man with a goatee driving a Hyundai sedan. Qutami said he was in the front passenger seat of a car with three others when the man, who also was in a car and had a woman with him, rolled down his window and the parties exchanged words.

Police arrived shortly after the incident, Qutami said, but pulled over the wrong vehicle, stopping a car that was directly behind the suspected attacker’s car.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

Twitter find this f***** he started shooting pepper spray us at Palestine Protest in Fresno pic.twitter.com/myXe3j80bp — Ahmad (@Qutami_Ahmad) May 16, 2021

It could not be confirmed what was in the canister, but the description of a burning sensation and skin irritation suffered by the men matches the effects of pepper spray.

“Got all of us, Qutami said Saturday. “Got me and my whole face. In my mouth. My whole neck was red.”

Staff writer Anthony Galaviz contributed to this report.