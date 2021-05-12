Sacramento woman found with 8 Molotov cocktails in vehicle, arrested for marina arson

West Sacramento police say they arrested a woman on suspicion of arson after responding to a large levee fire near the Sherwood Harbor Marina along the Sacramento River on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

West Sacramento police, fire and Yolo County bomb squad personnel responded Tuesday afternoon to the Sherwood Harbor Marina for a large arson fire, and police arrested a Sacramento woman after finding eight Molotov cocktails in her vehicle, authorities said.

The West Sacramento Police Department in a Wednesday news release announced the arrest of Shawana Nailah Haynes, 47, on suspicion of arson.

The department said witnesses reported seeing Haynes fleeing the scene of a large levee fire at the marina on foot, before she reached a vehicle and fled the area. West Sacramento police located Haynes with assistance from air units and conducted a vehicle stop.

“During a search of the vehicle, eight Molotov Cocktail incendiary devices and materials for making incendiary devices were located,” the department news release continued. “The Yolo County Bomb Squad was requested to respond. The items were rendered safe and processed for evidence.”

Haynes was arrested and booked into the Yolo County jail on charges including arson and possession of a destructive device, police said.

No motive has been established for the arson fire, according to the department.

The West Sacramento Fire Department extinguished the fire before it spread to a nearby RV park along the Sacramento River.