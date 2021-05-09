California

9 hurt after balcony collapses during Malibu house party

The Associated Press

In this Saturday, May 8, 2021 aerial screenshot released by FOX 11 KTTV shows Los Angeles County firemen at the scene of a collapsed balcony incident in Malibu, Calif. The Los Angeles County Fire Department says many as 15 people were on the balcony overlooking the Pacific Saturday evening when it collapsed and crashed up to 15 feet to rocks below. (Fox 11 KTTV via AP)
MALIBU, Calif.

Nine people were hurt and four of them were hospitalized after a crowded balcony collapsed during a party at a beachside home in Malibu, authorities said.

As many as 15 adults were on the balcony overlooking the Pacific Saturday evening when it collapsed and crashed up to 15 feet (4.5 meters) to rocks below, according to witnesses and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Four people were transported to hospitals with non-critical injuries, LA County Fire Captain Ron Haralson said Sunday.

Five others who fell were evaluated at the scene and declined transport, Haralson said.

Security camera footage from the home next door obtained by CBS 2 shows a group of people looking out at the waves when the balcony gives way.

Haralson said the accident happened during a large gathering at the house on a coastal stretch about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of downtown Los Angeles.

The incident is under investigation.

