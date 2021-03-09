9 counties could join California’s COVID red tier today. Vaccine could speed up others

With California’s coronavirus transmission rate continuing to plummet, state health officials are expected today to promote several counties from the strict purple tier into the looser red tier of COVID-19 restrictions.

Nine counties are eligible to advance this week, after notching their first of two necessary consecutive weekly updates meeting red-tier criteria last week.

Alameda, Butte, Calaveras, Imperial, Mono, Placer, Santa Cruz, Solano and Tuolumne counties could each be promoted if their rates for test positivity and daily new cases remain similarly low in this week’s tier list update.

Another 10 counties could become eligible to join the red tier within days, possibly before the end of this week, depending on statewide vaccination progress.

Counties in the red tier may allow indoor restaurant dining and a number of other types of businesses, including gyms and movie theaters, to reopen for indoor operations.

In newly updated guidelines, sports and live performance events beginning April 1 can proceed outdoors, with up to 100 fans in attendance in purple-tier counties and up to 20% of a venue’s normal capacity in the red tier. Amusement parks are required to stay closed in the purple tier but can open at 15% capacity in the red tier, also effective starting in April.

Tier status is also a critical component of the state’s school reopening plan. Districts in red, orange and yellow tier counties face losing 1% of their portion of a $2 billion statewide COVID-19 safety fund for each day they’re not offering in-person instruction for at least grades K-6 as well as one middle or high school grade starting April 1.

New tier metric

The California Department of Public Health announced last week that once the state has administered 2 million vaccine doses in disadvantaged neighborhoods — the lowest quartile of the “Healthy Places Index” — it will raise the threshold between the purple and red tiers from an average of seven daily cases per 100,000 residents up to 10 per 100,000.

CDPH guidelines say the change will be retroactive, adding a week of credit for any county that missed out due to having a case rate between seven and 10 per 100,000 residents.

The other two metrics taken into account, which are overall test positivity and positivity within that bottom HPI quartile, will remain the same. Each must be below 8% for two straight weeks for a county move from purple to red tier status; if both are below 5% for two consecutive weeks, a county can make the move regardless of its case rate per 100,000.

The tier list will be updated one day after California crosses 2 million shots administered within the bottom quartile. Through Monday, that group had received about 1.88 million.

These 10 counties ranged from seven to 10 daily cases per 100,000 in last week’s tier list update while also meeting test positivity requirements: Amador, Colusa, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Orange, San Benito, San Bernardino, Siskiyou and Sonoma.

Any of those counties meeting those standards again in today’s update will be eligible to move to the red tier the day after the bottom health index quartile hits the 2 million vaccine threshold.

Entering this week, 40 of California’s 58 counties combining for 87% of its population remained in the purple tier.

Sixteen counties are in the red tier — Del Norte, El Dorado, Humboldt, Lassen, Marin, Mariposa, Modoc, Napa, Plumas, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Shasta, Trinity and Yolo.

The state’s two least populous counties, Alpine and Sierra, are in the orange tier, which allows looser capacity limits than the red tier as well as some indoor entertainment businesses like bowling alleys to open. None are in the yellow, the best within the four-tier system.

California COVID-19 by the numbers

California has recovered from its winter surge in virus infections, and then some.

CDPH reported Monday that the state averaged about 4,150 new lab-confirmed infections per day over the preceding two weeks. The surge rocketed that rate from about 4,275 on Nov. 1 to about 40,000 by Christmas.

Even more promising, only 2.2% of diagnostic tests for COVID-19 have returned positive in the past two weeks, the lowest positivity rate reported by CDPH since the start of widespread testing last spring. Positivity peaked at 14% in early January. In the nearly two-month plateau before the surge, from September through late October, it hovered between about 2.5% and 3%.

The number of patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide has fallen substantially as well. The state on Monday reported fewer than 3,800 virus patients in hospital beds including 1,065 in intensive care units. Those metrics have not quite rebounded to pre-surge levels, but they’re down from January peaks of nearly 22,000 hospitalized and almost 5,000 in ICUs.

Deaths from COVID-19 continue to increase by about 350 a day, according to the latest two-week average reported by CDPH. The latest 14-day numbers are still being influenced by a data anomaly: 1,114 virus fatalities were reported Feb. 25 due to a two-month backlog of more than 800 deaths discovered in Los Angeles County.

The two-week daily death rate peaked at 542 in early February; before the surge, in early November, it had been below 50.

To date, California has confirmed more than 3.5 million cases of COVID-19 and at least 54,224 have died of the disease.

Latest on the vaccine effort

California has administered more than 10.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to date, CDPH reported Monday.

The lowest quartile of the HPI index — the one that state health officials need to pass 2 million doses before changing the tier list rules — has received a little over 1.87 million of them, or about 18%. The highest HPI quartile has received 3.23 million, or 31%. True equitable distribution would have all quartiles receiving as close to 25% as possible.

According to a separate data tracker from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 11% of California’s adult population is fully vaccinated and 24% is at least partially vaccinated, having received at least one dose of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Sacramento area: Nearly 2,200 dead but hospital totals dropping

The six-county Sacramento region has reported over 150,000 total positive cases and at least 2,176 virus deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Sacramento County has reported 94,561 cases and 1,521 resident deaths from COVID-19. The county recorded 883 cases and 33 fatalities in the past week.

By date of death occurrence, December and January were by far Sacramento County’s two deadliest months of the pandemic. Health officials have confirmed 384 deaths for December, 319 for January and 131 for February.

Prior to December, the county’s deadliest month of the pandemic was August, at 181 virus deaths.

The county had 118 patients hospitalized with the virus as of Monday’s state data update, down from 157 one week earlier, with the ICU total dipping from 47 to 39.

Placer County health officials have confirmed a total of 20,162 infections and 232 deaths. Placer last reported a COVID-19 fatality Feb. 26.

State data showed 44 virus patients in Placer hospitals including 12 in ICUs as of Monday, down from 61 and 16, respectively, one week earlier.

Yolo County has reported 12,851 total cases and 186 deaths. The county has confirmed one death in the past week.

Yolo had six virus patients hospitalized as of Monday, down from 16 a week earlier, with the ICU total cutting from six to three, state data show.

El Dorado County has reported 9,239 positive test results and 100 deaths.

State data on Monday showed El Dorado with three patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, down from four a week earlier, with the ICU total moving from one to two.

In Sutter County, at least 8,943 people have contracted the virus and 98 have died. Officials have reported one death in the past week.

Yuba County, which shares a health office with Sutter, has reported 5,831 infections and 39 dead, adding two deaths in the past week.

The lone hospital serving the Yuba-Sutter bicounty region — Adventist-Rideout in Marysville — had 16 hospitalized virus patients as of Monday, down from 18 one week earlier, with the ICU total dipping from five to three.