Equality California launches bilingual COVID-19 campaign to reach LGBTQ Californians

An LGBTQ civil rights organization, in partnership with the California Department of Social Services and The Center at Sierra Health Foundation, on Tuesday launched a bilingual campaign to reach gay Californians about COVID-19 testing, prevention and vaccine efficacy.

“We understand how critical accurate information is when it comes to combating COVID-19,” said Rick Chavez Zbur, executive director of Equality California Institute, at a press conference announcing the effort. “That’s our goal to ensure LGBTQ+ Californians have access to accurate information, resources and support.”

The educational campaign will include conducting outreach through text messaging, mail, email and social media, as well as organizing town halls.

“We try to always reach our community where they are,” he said. “A high percentage of LGBTQ Californians are Latino and many do speak Spanish as their primary language.”

About 34% of the nearly 1.7 million LGBT adults living in California are Latino, according to UCLA Williams Institute research director Kerith J. Conron.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted underlying social inequalities that need to be remedied in order to promote long-term health for LGBTQ people, particularly LGBTQ people of color,” Conron said.

A UCLA Williams Institute report released last month found that LGBTQ people of color were more likely to suffer the pandemic’s health and economic consequences.

LGBT people of color, 14.5%, experienced higher positivity rates of COVID-19 compared to non-LGBT people of color, 10.6%, and non-LGBT whites, 7.3%, according to the report. LGBT people of color were also 50% more likely to personally know someone who died of COVID-19 than other groups.

Additionally, LGBT people of color were twice as likely to say they had difficulty paying for household goods and were three times more likely to report difficulty paying for housing when compared to non-LGBT whites.

Last summer, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the state would begin collecting data regarding COVID patients’ sexual orientation and gender identity to better understand the pandemic’s impact on the LGBTQ community.

