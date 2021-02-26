Watch live: Gavin Newsom to discuss COVID vaccination efforts in Fresno County visit

Gov. Gavin Newsom, flanked by local officials including state Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, left and Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, right, addresses the issue of COVID-19 vaccines in the San Joaquin Valley, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Fresno Fairgrounds. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom is schedule to give a COVID-19 update Friday at a vaccine clinic in Fresno County, where he is expected to address initiatives aimed at serving the hardest-hit and most at-risk communities in the Central Valley.

Watch the livestream here, scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m.:

In a letter sent to Newsom on Thursday, organizations as diverse as the California Farmworker Foundation, the Fresno County Farm Bureau, Cultiva La Salud, the Central Valley Community Foundation and the California Fresh Fruit Association and others described vaccines for farm workers as a matter of “moral imperative and economic urgency.”

Both Thursday’s letter, and an earlier Feb. 19 letter to the governor, noted inequities in the rollout of coronavirus vaccines to agricultural workers who are spread out in rural areas of the state and are often isolated by economic, cultural and language differences from much of the state’s population.