Husband tries to bury his wife alive on California beach, police say

Police in Coronado, California arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly trying to bury his wife alive after they got into an argument at a beach. City of Coronado Police Department

A man who got into a fight with his wife Wednesday on a California beach is accused of trying to bury her alive, police say.

First, he tried to throw her into the ocean, then he threw her into a hole in the sand, but she escaped, according to a news release posted on Facebook by the Coronado Police Department.

She ran toward Ocean Boulevard, where a passerby found her on a sidewalk. The victim called 911 about 9 p.m., saying her husband “had just tried to kill her on the beach,” the release said. Officers found the woman badly injured when they arrived.

Paramedics took the victim from Coronado, on a peninsula in San Diego Bay, to a trauma center in San Diego. Her condition was not released.

The suspect, identified as Jose Luis Mares, 23, of Moreno Valley, was later found hiding in the backyard of a house on Alameda Boulevard, according to police.

Mares was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault causing great bodily injury, domestic violence, false imprisonment and parole violation. Mares was booked into San Diego Central Jail Thursday afternoon without bail, according to the sheriff’s website.