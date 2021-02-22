See 140-year-old, 2-story Victorian home moved down San Francisco street to new spot

A large crowd gathered to watch and cheer as a historic two-story home was transported down a San Francisco street on Sunday to a new address.

The move is the first of its kind in nearly 50 years, KPIX 5 reported.

The scene created quite a social media buzz.

Residents watched the home being lifted off its foundations and onto giant dollies before being rolled several city blocks from its original Franklin Street site.

The Englander House is 140 years old, the local CBS television station reported. The journey had been in the planning stages for years.

“I wake up every morning to this house and then I say goodnight to the house,” neighbor Sebastian Luke told the network.

Storyful contributed to this report.