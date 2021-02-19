Costa Mesa police kill driver who ran over passenger

Costa Mesa police shot and killed a driver Friday after he backed toward officers and ran over a person who had been arrested, authorities and a witness said.

The man was shot at around 10:30 a.m. as officers were investigating a car parked at a motel on South Coast Drive, police said.

Three people were inside. A man and woman were taken from the car.

Ricardo Inocensio told KTLA-TV that the man was placed in handcuffs on the ground behind the car but when officers tried to get the driver to leave the car, he backed up, running over the man.

Two officers opened fire “as soon as they noticed that he was running (him) over,” Incensio said.

“He stopped driving. They took him out of the car. They started taking off his clothes and trying to revive him," Inocensio said.

The driver was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said the passenger who was struck was in stable condition.

Other details weren't immediately released.