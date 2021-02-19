These restaurants in California are among the best in the country, Yelp users say

Yelp released a new report that determined the best places to eat in the US. AP

Restaurants in five California cities rank among the best places to eat in the country, according to a survey from Yelp.

Yelp users say they can’t get enough of these restaurants in the Golden State:

Mazra in San Bruno (No. 2)

Nova Kitchen and Bar in Garden Grove (No. 11)

The Vox Kitchen in Fountain Valley (No. 28)

Creekwood in Berkeley (No. 36)

Higo Bakery in La Habra (No. 72)

The restaurants are among Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021.” To come up with the findings, the customer review website said it asked users about their favorite U.S. dining spots and studied the most popular choices.

“Yelp’s data science team analyzed the submissions from the community to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions, with geographic representation based on equal share of submissions of top-rated restaurants nationally,” the company said Thursday in a blog post.

Overall, the No. 1 restaurant on Yelp’s list was Kelley Farm Kitchen in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.