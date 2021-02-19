Watch: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on COVID-19, youth sports

HOMELESS ISSUE JE VDA 01/15/20 SOUTHEAST FRESNO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom said local and state governments have been vexed by the homeless issue for decades. He announced $650 million on state funds to tackle the problem during a Jan. 15 visit to southeast Fresno as part of his statewide tour. jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom gave a COVID-19 update Friday at a mobile vaccine clinic in Alameda County, where he was expected to address a change in reopening criteria that will allow youth sports events in counties with low coronavirus rates.

He’s speaking his administration and lawmakers remain at a stalemate over how how to reopen California schools for in-class instruction.

He has urged lawmakers to pass a bill calling for school reopening by this month, but Democrats on Thursday released an alternative plan that have classes resume in April.

Newsom, who is being criticized for school closures by Republicans who want to unseat him in a recall election, urged lawmakers to move faster.

“While the Legislature’s proposal represents a step in the right direction, it doesn’t go far enough or fast enough. I look forward to building on the growing momentum to get our schools open and continuing discussions with the Legislature to get our kids back in school as safely and quickly as possible,” he said in a written statement.