Watch live: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give COVID-19 update at new vaccine site in Los Angeles

Gov. Gavin Newsom, flanked by local officials including state Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, left and Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, right, addresses the issue of COVID-19 vaccines in the San Joaquin Valley, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Fresno Fairgrounds. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom will give a COVID-19 update today at a new vaccine site in Los Angeles, according to his office.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m. Once the event begins, you can watch it here:

Over the last month, coronavirus infection rates have fallen in California. The COVID-19 test positivity rate has dropped from 12.9% to 4.3% in that time, and the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units has dropped by almost half, according to California Department of Public Health data.

The state has reported administering more than 6.1 million vaccines, although county officials say the state’s totals reflect an undercount for many regions.

On Monday, the Newsom administration handed over some of its vaccine distribution efforts to insurance company Blue Shield under a $15 million contract released that afternoon. The Oakland-based company is not supposed to profit from its new role helping lead the state’s vaccination campaign, but experts say the contract could benefit Blue Shield in the long run by deepening its relationship with the governor.