Watch live: Gavin Newsom provides COVID-19 vaccine update from Fresno
Gov. Gavin Newsom is visiting Fresno Wednesday morning to provide an update on California’s efforts to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Newsom is expected to speak at 11:15 a.m. When the conference starts, you can stream it live below:
The governor has been traveling around the state in the last week, visiting mass vaccination sites in San Diego and Oakland. C
California officials, including Newsom, have been criticized for a slow start to the vaccine distribution. According to the state’s dashboard, California has received 7.6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, but has administered only 4.9 million shots.
