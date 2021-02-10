California

Watch live: Gavin Newsom provides COVID-19 vaccine update from Fresno

California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds up a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae Hong AP

Gov. Gavin Newsom is visiting Fresno Wednesday morning to provide an update on California’s efforts to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Newsom is expected to speak at 11:15 a.m. When the conference starts, you can stream it live below:

The governor has been traveling around the state in the last week, visiting mass vaccination sites in San Diego and Oakland. C

California officials, including Newsom, have been criticized for a slow start to the vaccine distribution. According to the state’s dashboard, California has received 7.6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, but has administered only 4.9 million shots.

Lara Korte
Lara Korte covers California politics for The Sacramento Bee. Before joining The Bee, she reported on Texas higher education for the Austin American-Statesman. She is a graduate of the University of Kansas.
