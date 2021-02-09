Could Steinberg backlash hurt AG prospects? + Lyft fined for Prop. 22 texts + Vaccination equity

In an image taken from video, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is seen speaking during a City Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Steinberg expressed frustration over the lack of a warming shelter for Sacramento homeless as a powerful storm moved across the region Tuesday night. tclift@sacbee.com

First up: COULD PROGRESSIVE BACKLASH STUNT STEINBERG’S CHANCE AT AG?

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is rumored to be in the running to replace Xavier Becerra as California attorney general, but criticism over his handling of homelessness issues in the capital could hamper his prospects.

Last week, the California Homeless Union sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom saying the mayor isn’t fit for the office.

The letter, sent Thursday, focuses on Sacramento’s failures to open warming shelters during a recent winter storm. The heavy rains and brutal winds resulted in a night of terror for many of Sacramento’s homeless. Both Steinberg and city council members came under harsh scrutiny for failing to act to open shelters before the storm hit.

Steinberg accepted responsibility for not opening the shelter at a Sacramento City Council meeting.

“His admitted failures... led either directly or indirectly to the deaths of at least six homeless persons as well as serious injuries and the complete destruction of tents and thousands of items of personal property,” the union said.

On Saturday evening, left-wing activists, unrelated to the California Homeless Union, “terrorized” the mayor’s house in the Pocket neighborhood. The group hurled rocks at his home and ripped out lighting, causing several thousands of dollars worth of damages, according to Mary Lynne Vellinga, a spokeswoman for the mayor.

On Monday, Steinberg issued a short statement calling the attack unacceptable.

“This was not protest. This was anarchy. You want to challenge me, challenge me at City Hall. Challenge me in the community. Challenge me at the ballot box,” he wrote.

Steinberg has a statewide reputation as a leader on homelessness. He wrote a 2004 law that taxes personal income above $1 million to fund mental health services to fund mental health services, some of which is used for homeless programs. He serves on Gov. Newsom’s California Commission on Homelessness and Supportive Housing and the Sacramento City Council since 2018 has spent some $35 million on four service-rich shelters for homeless residents, only one of which has opened.

The union, in addition to asking the governor to withdraw the mayor from consideration for AG, requested he be removed from the homelessness commission. Following the attack on Steinberg’s home over the weekend, the union issued a statement saying it does not condone vandalism, but said any damage was small compared to the mayor’s role in neglecting the homeless.

“While we don’t condone acts of ‘vandalism’ by the unheard, neither we will condemn it,” the group wrote. “Not as long as property rights are protected but human rights are ignored.”

Newsom has yet to pick an attorney general, and said last week he’s waiting until the U.S. Senate officially confirms Becerra to his federal position to make a decision. The state’s homeless population has been a hot-button issue for opponents of the governor, who see it as another failure of his administration.

Other contenders for attorney general iclude Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-San Francisco, Equality California President Rick Chavez Zbur, California Supreme Court Justice Goodwin Liu, and several Latina lawmakers: State Sen. Anna Caballero, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, Assemblywoman Eloise Gómez Reyes and former state Senator Martha Escutia.

CALIFORNIA WATCHDOG FINES LYFT FOR VOTER OUTREACH ON PROP 22

Via Jeong Park...

The Fair Political Practices Commission has levied a $3,371 fine against Lyft for violating the state’s campaign finance law when it sent an email to its customers last year to “learn more about Yes on Proposition 22,” the measure that exempts drivers for Uber, Lyft and other app-based companies from a labor law that requires them to provide employment benefits to more workers.

In August, opponents of Prop. 22 had filed a complaint to the FPPC, saying Lyft’s e-mail did not include proper language showing the company had “paid” for the e-mail to be distributed to its customers. The e-mail is not technically considered a paid advertisement, but an “in-kind donation.” The campaign finance rule still applies, however.

“In the midst of a very expensive campaign being waged by Uber, Lyft, and other app-based service providers, it is critical that communications contain the appropriate disclaimers to notify recipients regarding the true source of funding for communications to support Proposition 22,” the opponents said in their August complaint.

The FPPC in its decision listed several mitigating factors for the fine, which is 1% of the cost of the advertisement plus a base amount. The commission “found no evidence of intent to conceal” and found that the violation “is not likely to cause confusion regarding the identity of the candidate or committee responsible for the advertisement,” it said in the decision.

A $3,371 fine is a drop in the bucket for Lyft, which spent some $50 million supporting the proposition. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Lyft’s stock since the passage of Prop. 22 in November has also doubled, with the company adding more than $8 billion to its market value.

VACCINE ROLLOUT CONTINUES, BUT SO DO THE PROBLEMS

Newsom joined local leaders in San Diego on Monday to showcase the the city’s vaccination super station in Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres. But even as the Biden administration continues to send vaccines to California and coronavirus cases begin to fall, some are concerned about how Californian’s distribution model may disenfranchise vulnerable communities.

In a recent letter to the Newsom administration, Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California said any vaccine distribution plan is going to be inequitable because it’s based on an inherently inequitable system. Studies show Latino populations are particularly susceptible to the virus, and one study from the University of California, San Francisco, found Latino food/agriculture workers experienced a 59% increase in mortality rates during the pandemic compared to historical periods.

To overcome the barriers posed by a person’s zip code, access to transportation, and experience with the healthcare system, Planned Parenthood urged Newsom’s administration to focus on reaching Californians where they are.

“The state, and any third-party contractors it selects, will need to commit additional resources to reach communities that are more heavily impacted by COVID-19,” the organization wrote.

California has received more than 7.5 million coronavirus vaccine doses, but only 4.7 million have been administered to residents, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

The state has announced late last month it would hand off distribution to health insurance giant Blue Shield, but questions remain about the agreement. Planned Parenthood said healthcare providers cannot work in partnership with the state unless they have information about the role of those who oversee the distribution.

“There is also an urgent need for transparency as it relates to the data agreement between the state and contractors, as Planned Parenthood affiliates have security and confidentiality concerns above and beyond most medical providers,” the group wrote.

Newsom said Monday that the details of the agreement are still being worked out, and the final contract will be made public on Feb. 15.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Lincoln is not someone that I typically tend to admire or see as a hero.”

- San Francisco Board of Education President Gabriela López, in a conversation with The New Yorker about the board’s decision to rename 44 schools based on their namesakes’ history of oppressing certain individuals or populations. Among the changes were schools named after Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.

BEST OF THE BEE

California would ban ‘secret settlements’ in discrimination lawsuits under proposed law, via Hannah Wiley

Across the Sacramento region, police are finding more guns on the streets. The likely source? The billions of dollars obtained through fraudulent claims with the state’s Employment Development Department. “I can only tell you there’s a lot more violence on the streets right now,” Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said. Via Sam Stanton

Phases, tiers, and everything in between: Why California’s COVID-19 vaccine schedule keeps changing and what it means for distribution. Via Jeong Park

The town of Paradise was well-prepared for the deadly Camp Fire, but it wasn’t enough, according to a 421-page report released Monday. The post-disaster analysis offers a sobering guide for forested communities in California. Via Dale Kasler and Ryan Sabalow





