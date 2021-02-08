See the modern glass house on Lake Tahoe waterfront that just sold for $31.5 million

A modern, Lake Tahoe waterfront estate with a six-story glass staircase and massive floor-to-ceiling windows has sold for $31.5 million, according to Corcoran Global Living.

“Every luxurious feature has been thoughtfully and carefully planned and incorporated into this one-of-a-kind luxury home,” Janet O’Donnell, the listing agent, said in a news release. “It is easily the most spectacular waterfront property in the country.”

Dubbed the Lake House or Cliff House, the four-bedroom, four-bath home was designed by architect Mark Dziewulski. Spanning 8,694 square feet, the property comes with 98 feet of lake frontage, a steel pier, boat hoist and two permitted buoys.

With walls of glass and steel providing extraordinary lake and Sierra mountain views, the home at 580 Gonowabie Road was built in 2008 on a half-acre lot in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

The high-end residence presents a modern look in a region known for cabin-style homes.

“The home stands out because, rather than a traditional though glamorous mountain home, it is aggressively modern with a six-story glass spiral staircase at its core,” according to the news release. “For those who might hesitate at the thought of climbing six flights of stairs, glass or otherwise, there is a glass elevator as well.”

Each floor has a distinct purpose, the news release noted. The primary suite takes up an entire floor and includes a library, a bedroom-sized bathroom and a gallery closet. Another floor features a private guest suite. The main living space floor offers a large living room and dining room, each with a fireplace, a Poggenpohl kitchen and kitchen-sized pantry. There’s also a gym and spa. The terrace affords stunning lake views, as well.

Corcoran did not identify the buyer.

The home had sat on market for a while. First listed in 2011 at $43 million, the asking price fell to $32.5 million as recent as May 2020, according to realtor.com.