The most popular Super Bowl snack in California? Here’s what people are Googling

Which Super Bowl foods are the most popular? Google Trends data show seven-layer dip tops the list of “uniquely searched” football game-day snacks in each state. CharlotteFive

The Super Bowl is approaching, and Californians are preparing their favorite football comfort foods.

They are looking up dishes to pair with game-day staples, including one snack food the state’s residents just can’t get enough of.

Cheeseburger sliders lead unique food searches in California ahead of Super Bowl LV, according to data released Wednesday from Google Trends.

The snack topped the list after Google examined the foods that were “highly searched in each state relative to searches in the U.S. overall,” a spokesperson told McClatchy News in an email.

“Seven layer dip” searches typically go up before the big game, according to Google. Its 2021 data show the food was a favorite in four states — Washington, Utah, Arizona and Louisiana.

This year, the top “uniquely searched” foods in several states included classic football fare such as chicken wings, nachos and buffalo chicken dip, a map shows.

There were also some foods that raised eyebrows on social media. Twitter users were perplexed about jambalaya reigning supreme in Kentucky and chia seed coconut milk desserts topping the list in Wyoming.