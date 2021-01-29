California

See dramatic rescue of horse, pony stuck in mud from storms for 18 hours in Salinas

In dramatic fashion, Bay Area firefighters rescued a horse and pony that had become trapped in deep mud in Salinas during this week’s storms.

In Northern Calfiornia, winter storms on January 27 and 28, 2021, triggered floods and mudslides in Monterey County on January 27. The heavy rain fell on areas scarred by recent wildfires.

A reporter for the Monterey Herald tweeted that the animals were were stuck for up to 18 hours when debris flowed down from where the River Fire had burned.

The Fremont Fire Department filmed the horse and pony being rescued January 28, 2021.

Storyful contributed to this report.

