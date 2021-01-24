California

Person in Placer County dies shortly after being given COVID-19 vaccine, authorities say

A person died Thursday shortly after being administered a coronavirus vaccine, according to Placer County officials.

In a joint statement from Placer County Public Health and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said that the person had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in late December.

On Thursday, they were given a vaccine for the virus hours before their death. Officials said Placer County Public Health did not administer the vaccine.

“There are multiple local, state, and federal agencies actively investigating this case,” officials said in the joint statement. “Any reports surrounding the cause of death are premature, pending the outcome of the investigation. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased.”

A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office said no further information was available.

