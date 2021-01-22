Lawyers say Aryan Brotherhood client is in danger in Sacramento prison — from guards

Lawyers for one of the Aryan Brotherhood inmates charged in a huge murder and conspiracy case filed documents late Friday claiming guards at California State Prison, Sacramento, have conspired to get inmates to kill other prisoners and engaged in other serious misconduct.

Lawyers for Brant Daniel are asking a federal judge to move the inmate to another prison from New Folsom for his own safety, claiming guards have threatened to kill him as he awaits trial.

“Based on investigation and court documents, the defense believes that several CSP Sacramento prison guards are involved in serious misconduct and criminal offenses, including aiding and abetting inmates in assaulting and killing other inmates at CSP-Sacramento and covering up their actions,” attorneys John Balazs and Timothy Warriner wrote.

“Over the last several months, some of these officers, including officer A.A., have harassed and attempted to provoke Daniel by providing confidential information (including false information) about Daniel’s RICO case and file to other inmates and distributing his wife’s letters to other inmates. On other occasions, officers have threatened to kill Daniel.”

Daniel, known as “Two Scoops,” has been an Aryan Brotherhood member since 2013 and is charged with killing Zachary Scott, a Salinas Valley prison inmate on Oct. 29, 2016, to further his status with the gang, court papers say.

Daniel is awaiting trial in a massive case filed by federal authorities in Sacramento in June 2019 targeting the Aryan Brotherhood, a violent white supremacist prison gang.

Officials say members orchestrated murders for hire from their prison cells, oversaw the distribution of narcotics outside prison walls and facilitated the smuggling of cell phones to inmates in California state prisons.

Prosecutors also have alleged that the inmates are too dangerous to be allowed to go to court for hearings and should only participate through video conferencing. The inmate lawyers had fought that stance until COVID-19 forced the courts’ reliance on video.

Deaths of inmates, bad guards cited

Now, Daniels’ lawyers are arguing that the guards are a bigger danger, noting the case earlier this month where one guard at the prison, Ashley Marie Aurich, entered a guilty plea in a case accusing her and another guard of filing false reports about how a 65-year-old handcuffed inmate died.

“Violence and other abusive misconduct by correctional officers at CSP Sacramento and other prisons has been ongoing for years,” they wrote. “For example, in September 2016, officers were involved in the homicide of 65-year old inmate Price, who was tripped while his hands were handcuffed behind his back as he was escorted by two guards.”

They also cited the 2019 slaying of another inmate.

“More recently, among other incidents, the defense has received information to believe correctional officers were complicit in the killing of inmate Luis Giovanny Aguilar by inmates Anthony Rodriguez and Cody Taylor at CSP Sacramento on December 12, 2019,” they wrote. “Rodriguez, Taylor, and a third inmate, Dion Green, have been charged with Aguilar’s murder in Sacramento County Superior Court.”

The lawyers contend there may be video and other evidence in that case to support their claims.

“Sometime after the Aguilar homicide, officer A.A. taunted Green in an effort to get him to come out of his cell where he would be assaulted or killed,” they wrote. “The defense is informed and believes that officer A.A.’s conduct against Green is consistent with A.A.’s and other officers’ conduct with respect to Daniel.”

A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night. The department has previously said it “conducted a thorough investigation” in the case involving Aurich and fellow guard Arturo Pacheco and fired both of them.

Inmate part of larger Aryan case

In the Aryan Brotherhood case, prosecutors originally charged 16 defendants, alleging the prison gang was responsible for at least five inmate murders and had issued orders to kill four more people.

Court filings say investigators “uncovered and disrupted multiple murder plots targeting AB member, AB associates and other individuals who — according to Aryan Brotherhood members — had violated the gang’s expectations or code of conduct.”

Six of the defendants already are serving life terms in prison.

Authorities originally said some of the defendants could face the federal death penalty if convicted, although President Joe Biden has said he will seek to halt federal executions.

One defendant, Matthew Hall, 50, of Hermosa Beach hanged himself Sept. 27 after Costa Rican authorities arrested him at a home he was living in at the time.

Another, Samuel Keeton, 41, became the first to plead guilty in November to a count of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

The Southern Poverty Law Center calls the Aryan Brotherhood the nation’s oldest and largest white supremacist prison gang. It was formed in 1964 at San Quentin State Prison and has nearly 20,000 members.