Check out views and detail of award-winning, modern Tahoe home listed at $12.65 million

An award-winning, modern home in Incline Village with spectacular views of Lake Tahoe has hit the market for $12.65 million.

The four-bedroom, four-bath 5,309-square-foot home at 712 Lakeshore Boulevard “showcases dramatic mountain modern luxury architecture as art without sacrificing the purposeful function for daily living,” the official listing states.

The expansive family residence uses steel, eucalyptus wood, glass, and concrete to create the contemporary design, a connection to its exterior surroundings.

Small slit-like windows, a design technique reminiscent of the architectural cutouts of artist Gordon Matta-Clark, “cast slivers of sunlight onto the polished black concrete floors, creating a floating sensation of being on water.”

The house features slide-away walls, accordion windows and floor-to-ceiling windows. It is “meticulously designed so that all lines fall onto a grid pattern where both the lines and the materials themselves extend from the inside to the outside of the home seamlessly,” according to the listing.

Dubbed Burnt Cedar, the award-winning minimalist home built in 2015 was designed by Faulkner Architects. It earned the Modern Home Award in Tahoe Quarterly magazine.

The residence comes with subterranean 2,388-square-foot collector’s garage with 10-foot ceilings and room for 10 cars, along with bicycles, motorcycles and snow vehicles.

The attention to detail in the home is something to behold. For example, the custom cabinetry comes from a single fallen, reclaimed eucalyptus tree in Half Moon Bay, installed so the knot line can be followed across all the cabinets.

The listing continues to describe the details like this: “A single curve in the home can be found on the steel ‘magic carpet’ walkway, which could only be achieved by sourcing railroad machinery to bend the steel. The aqua blue door was painted by a custom automotive painter to master the perfect coat of color. Everywhere you turn, there is a perfect subtle detail with a story that exemplifies feat in design.”