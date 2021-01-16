Yosemite National Park officials need help in locating missing 41-year-old hiker

Yosemite National Park officials are asking for the public’s help in searching for a hiker who went missing late this week.

The missing hiker is identified as 41-year-old “Alice” Yu Xie.

Officials believed she went on a day hike to the Upper Yosemite Fall overlook on Thursday or Friday and has not been seen since.

She traveled to Yosemite from Mariposa on the Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System bus on Thursday.

The woman is a Chinese national living in the U.S.

She is described as 5 feet tall, less than 100 pounds and has neck-length black hair. No clothing description is available, but she was hiking with a small green backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 209-372-0216 during business hours or Yosemite Emergency Communications Center at 209-379-1992.