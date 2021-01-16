Officer wounded, suspect dead in California shootout

Authorities man a roadblock near the scene where a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy was shot and a suspect was shot and killed in the Sacramento suburb of Carmichael, Calif., Friday Jan. 15, 2021. The deputy was taken to an area hospital, his condition is unknown. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) AP

A shootout in Northern California killed a suspect and wounded a police officer Friday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8:15 p.m. in Carmichael in Sacramento County and the 47-year-old officer was hospitalized after the shooting in unknown condition, according to the county Sheriff's Office.

A suspect died at the scene.

Other suspects were being sought, authorities said.

No other details were immediately released.