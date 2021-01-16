Mike Pence heads to California to talk up Trump’s foreign policy in administration’s final days

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks at a campaign rally at Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin, Pa, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

Vice President Mike Pence is landing Saturday at Lemoore Naval Air Station, where he will pay tribute to what he sees as the Trump Administration’s foreign policy legacy in an afternoon address to service members.

The vice president’s aircraft, Air Force Two, was expected to arrive at the Kings County base at 2 p.m.

Pence is expected to address a crowd of about 75 sailors and other Navy personnel, touting what the White House described as “the Trump administration’s historic foreign policy achievements.”

The vice president will be accompanied by his wife, Karen, who will meet with military spouses in a separate event in a hangar at the base.

U.S. Rep. David Valadao, a Republican congressman from Hanford who won back his 21st Congressional District seat in November, has arrived for the Pence event.

Valadao was one of only 10 Republicans in Congress, and the only California Republican, to vote to impeach President Donald Trump for what critics said was Trump’s encouragement of the mob that overwhelmed the U.S. Capitol..

The chosen contingent of Navy sailors and personnel are also at their places in the audience.

This story will be updated.