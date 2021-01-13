Vice President Mike Pence coming to Naval Air Station Lemoore

Vice President Mike Pence will be at Naval Air Station Lemoore on Saturday to deliver remarks to sailors about the “Trump Administration’s historic foreign policy achievements,” the vice president’s office announced Wednesday.

Pence will be accompanied by Second Lady Karen Pence.

On Sunday, they will travel to Fort Drum, New York, to speak with the 10th Mountain Division soldiers, many of whom recently returned from Afghanistan, Pence’s office said. They will return to Washington, D.C., later that night.

It will be Pence’s second visit to Lemoore as vice president.

His stop on July 10, 2019, included a private luncheon fundraiser at Harris Ranch and a visit to a Lemoore farm to hail a U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. On the same day, Karen Pence addressed military spouses at the Lemoore naval station.

Pence’s coming trip was announced the same day the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump a second time, for inciting an insurrection at the Capitol.

Pence on Tuesday said he would not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office after facing congressional pressure to do so.