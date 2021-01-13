Woman’s father, brother accused of helping ex-boyfriend try to abduct her, CA cops say

A Sausalito, California, woman’s brother, father and ex-boyfriend tried to abduct her until another resident drove them off with a gunshot, police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A bizarre attempted abduction in Sausalito, California, collapsed Monday when a resident fired a shot into the ground to drive the kidnappers away, police say.

The 11:53 p.m. incident began when a woman’s brother convinced her to come outside her home to talk to their father, Sausalito police said in a statement.

The woman’s ex-boyfriend confronted her and dragged her 100 feet to a vehicle while waving a gun and threatening to shoot her and himself, police say.

Another resident came out of the home and fired a shot into the ground, causing the would-be kidnappers to flee in their vehicle, according to police. No one was injured.

A Sausalito police officer responding to reports of gunfire in the neighborhood stopped the vehicle and arrested the three men inside in connection with the incident, police say.

Police arrested Partner Hooten, 46, the woman’s ex-boyfriend; David Wasylina, 59, her father; and Zackary Wasylina, 34, her brother. All are from Turlock.

Hooten faces charges including kidnapping, false imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of a controlled substance, police say.

David Wasylina faces charges including conspiracy to commit a crime and an outstanding $50,000 warrant from Stanislaus County, police say.

Zackary Wasylina faces charges including possession of a loaded firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime, police say. Bail was set at $100,000 each for all three.

Police, who are continuing to investigate the incident, did not release a motive for the attempted abduction.