3 out of 6 escaped Merced County inmates back in custody. Alleged murderer among them

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced two of the escaped inmates were apprehended on Tuesday night. Fabian Cruz Roman, 22, of Los Banos and Andres Nunez Rodriguez, 21, of Planada, were both apprehended in the San Diego area. Merced County Sheriff's Office

Two more of the six inmates who escaped the Merced County Main Jail over the weekend have been captured.

Fabian Cruz Roman, 22, of Los Banos and Andres Nunez Rodriguez, 21, of Planada, were both apprehended at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the San Diego area.

They are being taken back to the Merced County, according to a social media post by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Roman is in custody on murder charges.

Rodriguez is charged with attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in criminal street gang and felon in possession of a firearm.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke announced another escapee Edgar Eduardo Ventura, 22, of Portland, Ore., was arrested in the Firebaugh area earlier Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ve been nonstop 24 hours a day since this escape was discovered and it will continue to be nonstop until all six are in custody,” Warnke said.

Three of the escapees are still wanted by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

A tipline has been set up by the U.S. Marshals Service and a reward of up to $5,000 per escapee is being offered for any information leading to the apprehension of these subjects. Information can be provided to authorities by calling 877-926-8332 or by visiting the US Marshals Service website. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The three escapees still wanted are:

Jorge Barron, 20 of Atwater. He is 5-feet-5, 140 with black hair, brown eyes and was being held on violation of probation.

Jorge Barron

Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19, of Atwater. He is 5-feet-10 inches tall, 225 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is charged with attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang, felon in possession of a firearm and violation of probation.

Gabriel Francis Coronado

Manuel Allen Leon, 21, of Vallejo. He is 5-feet-10-inches tall, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is charged with assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, evading peace officer/reckless driving, participation in criminal street gang and carrying a loaded firearm.

Manuel Allen Leon

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday that a preliminary investigation has determined the six men gained access to the roof of the jail and used a handcrafted rope to scale down the side of the building.