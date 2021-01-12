One of six inmates who escaped from Merced County jail captured

Edgar Eduardo Ventura

One of the six inmates who escaped from the Merced County Main Jail over the weekend has been captured.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said Edgar Eduardo Ventura, 22, of Portland, Ore., was arrested in the Firebaugh area Tuesday afternoon.

Prior to the escape, he had been in custody pending trial six felony charges. That included violation of probation, carrying a loaded firearm, participation in criminal street gang, being a felon in possession of a firearm, street terrorism enforcement enhancement and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Ventura will likely face additional criminal charges because of the escape.

“We’ve been nonstop 24 hours a day since this escape was discovered and it will continue to be nonstop until all six are in custody,” Warnke said.

Escaped Merced County inmates, clockwise from left to right, Jorge Barron, Gabriel Francis Coronado, Angel Nunez Rodriguez Jr, Manuel Allen Leon, Edgar Eduardo Ventura Jr. and Fabian Cruz Roman are shown. Courtesy of Merced County Sheriff's Office

Inmates still at large

The five inmates who remain include:

Fabian Cruz Roman, 22, of Los Banos. He is 5-6, 145, with black hair and brown eyes. He faces murder charges.

Jorge Barron, 20, of Atwater. He is 5-foot-5, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was being held on violation of probation.

Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19, of Atwater. He is 5-10, 225, with black hair and brown eyes. The charges against him are attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and violation of probation.

Manuel Allen Leon, 21, of Vallejo. He is 5-10, 165, with black hair and brown eyes. He faces charges of assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, evading a peace officer/reckless driving, participation in a criminal street gang and carrying a loaded firearm.

Andres Nunez Rodriguez Jr., 21, of Planada. He is 5-7, 145, with black hair and brown eyes. He is charged with attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang and being a, felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone who sees these individuals is asked not to approach them and to immediately call 911.

A tip line has been set up by the U.S. Marshals Service and a reward of up to $5,000 per escapee, is being offered for information leading to the apprehension of the men.

Information can be provided to authorities by calling 877-926-8332 or by visiting the U.S. Marshals Service website. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Allied agencies playing role in search

Sheriff Warnke said agencies like the U.S. Marshals Service, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and Tulare County Sheriff’s Office have been a big help.

“Without their help it would have taken a tremendous amount of time longer. It seems like it’s been a month for me since Sunday, but I’m very, very grateful for the agencies joining in and helping us out,” Warnke said.

Law enforcement has no reason to believe any of the inmates have left the country.

Warnke declined comment on whether other arrests have been made in connection with the escaped inmates, citing a pending investigation.

He said the Sheriff’s Office has made internal adjustments at the jail and is continuing to conduct an administrative investigation into the escape.

“We definitely had a problem that we did not have identified. We have that problem identified and taken action now to shore up that problem,” he said.

The county’s Main Jail was built in 1968, and Warnke said the aging building is well past its time.

“We have been working diligently with the Board of Supervisors and the CEO to get it replaced and hopefully this will help encourage that to be a little faster.”