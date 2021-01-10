Bald eagle lays egg in Southern California mountains

A bald eagle egg has been laid in a Southern California nest and nature lovers will watch for the hatching via an online live feed.

Mother eagle Jackie delivered the egg Saturday afternoon near the mountain community of Big Bear east of Los Angeles.

The group Friends of Big Bear Valley, which installed the web cam, says the egg is expected to hatch around Valentine's Day.

More than 1,800 people were viewing the video feed late Sunday morning. It showed an eagle nestling on the egg as light winds blew through the San Bernardino National Forest.

A previous egg laid last week by Jackie was lost after it was attacked by ravens.