Watch live: Gavin Newsom releases California budget proposal

Gov. Gavin Newsom today is scheduled introduce his proposed state budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Newsom in recent days has said he wants to give assistance to small businesses and invest in green technology for the year ahead. He also said Wednesday he’d ask lawmakers to approve an additional $600 in cash for low-income families and an extension of California’s eviction moratorium.

Budget analysts last year said California could expect to see $26 billion in one-time surplus funds that can help balance the upcoming budget, but moving forward, the state will face rising deficits.

A group of Democrats on Thursday said they’d like to see the governor set aside billions of dollars to help renters and prevent evictions and homelessness moving forward.

Newsom is scheduled to unveil his proposal live at 11 a.m., with a small group of reporters attending the conference in-person in Sacramento.