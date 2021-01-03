Trump called Devin Nunes a ‘hero.’ Now he’s giving the congressman a medal

President Donald Trump, surrounded by area congressmen and farmers, holds up a document he signed that would help deliver water to San Joaquin Valley farmers during an appearance in a hanger at Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

President Donald Trump on Monday plans to award Rep. Devin Nunes the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to McClatchy.

The California Republican is known as one of Trump’s closest allies in Congress, primarily because of Nunes’ efforts to defend the president during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and last year during impeachment hearings.

Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, referred to both investigations as a “hoax” and alleged that certain intelligence officials harbored biases against Trump.

Nunes has accused members of the intelligence community of improperly “unmasking” the identities of officials working on Trump’s campaign, or revealing their identities when Nunes believed they should have been kept confidential.

Trump has heaped praise on Nunes, R-Tulare. “He became a hero because he found out what was going on in government, and he found out about the hoax,” Trump said during a visit to Bakersfield in February.

Nunes’ role in defending Trump gave him national renown among Republicans, but also carried a political cost. His two closest reelection campaigns since he took office in 2003 occurred during Trump’s presidency.

Presidents have awarded the Medal of Freedom to artists, athletes, politicians and military leaders. Past recipients include actor Tom Hanks, poet Maya Angelou, author Harper Lee, and boxer Muhammad Ali.

The Washington Post first reported Trump’s intention to bestow the honor on Nunes and McClatchy confirmed the report.

Trump has both publicly and privately talked about awarding Nunes for his work before. Journalist Bob Woodward wrote in a book published about Trump’s White House that Trump suggested to others that Nunes should receive the Medal of Honor, which is the nation’s highest military honor. Nunes has not served in the military.

Trump has corrected himself after saying that publicly at least once, during a Fox and Friends episode in October 2018. He said he meant the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“What he’s gone through, and his bravery, he should get a very important medal,” Trump said.