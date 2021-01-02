These are the winning numbers for Saturday’s $390.2 million Powerball drawing

Nearly $400 million is on the line in Saturday night’s Powerball lottery drawing, so get those tickets out and start checking your numbers.

The winning numbers for January 2 are 3, 4, 11, 41, 67. The Powerball number is 5. The jackpot is worth an estimated $390.2 million, Powerball officials in Florida said during the 8 p.m. Pacific drawing.

This jackpot, revised from $384 million, has an estimated cash value of $295.4 million, according to lottery officials. The lucky winner will still have to pay federal taxes, although California is one of only 10 states to exempt state income tax on lottery winnings.

With $390.2 million, sans taxes, you could buy two islands in the Bahamas or bankroll the San Francisco 49ers salary cap for a whole season.

According an analysis of Census Bureau data by lendedu.com, Americans spent more than $72 billion on lottery tickets in 2016, while the average American spends about $220 on lottery tickets every year.

If you win less than $600, you can take your ticket to a retailer in exchange for cash, according to the California Lottery. If you win over $600, download a claim form and deliver it to any lottery district office or mail it to 730 N. 10th St., Sacramento, CA, 95811.

Players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any given Powerball drawing, though you’ll have a 1 in 292.2 million shot at winning a jackpot. Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states across the country, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

And if you didn’t win Saturday’s Powerball, Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is sitting at a tidy $432 million.

Just this week a big Sacramento-area win was announced by lottery officials. A man bought a scratcher from Rancho Cordova’s JJ Food & Liquor and won $2 million on Wednesday.