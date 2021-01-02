CHP seeking answers after 7 children, 2 adults die in Fresno County head-on crash and fire

California Highway Patrol investigators Saturday asked for the public’s help to determine more about what led up to a south Valley tragedy, as seven children were among nine people killed when an SUV and truck crashed head-on and the truck caught fire near Coalinga.

The children, all riding Friday night with one adult along a rural highway in a Ford F-150 truck that the CHP said had enough seat belts for six people, are believed to range in age from 6 to 15.

But the only person identified as of Saturday afternoon was Daniel Luna, 28, of Avenal, who was driving the other vehicle, a Dodge Journey.

Those who reported the crash came on the scene after the collision, prompting the Highway Patrol to solicit calls from anyone who might have seen what happened.

“When the fire was extinguished, tragically it was discovered there were eight occupants — seven of which appeared to be juveniles — inside the Ford,” CHP Capt. Kevin Clays said at a Saturday afternoon news conference in Coalinga. “We are working with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office to identify the occupants.”

What is known, Clays said, is that about 8 p.m., Luna was in a 2013 Dodge Journey traveling south on Highway 33, south of Sutter Avenue, about midway between Coalinga and Avenal.

The driver of a 2007 Ford F-150 was northbound on the highway. How fast the vehicles were going remained under investigation.

As the vehicles approached from opposite directions, the Dodge veered onto the dirt shoulder, then back across the road into the opposite lane resulting in a head-on collision with the Ford.

The Ford came to a stop on the shoulder, caught fire and was fully engulfed, Clays said.

The Dodge came to rest in both north and southbound lanes.

Luna was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the SUV.

It was unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor, pending toxicology results. Weather or other road conditions did not appear to be a factor.

California Highway Patrol Captain Kevin Clays on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, provides details of Friday night’s crash that killed nine people, including seven children, along Highway 33. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

“Highway 33 is fairly straight in this location and not a lot of collisions occur at the same location where this collision occurred,” Clays said. “It’s well maintained.”

Clay added that he’s seen “large-scale fatalities” in his 20 years with the department, but “not with as many juveniles involved.”

“It’s tragic for the community, it’s tragic for our officers that respond to these incidents, and we’ve offered the officers counseling,” Clays said.

“A lot of these officers have young children as well,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP office at 559-935-2093.